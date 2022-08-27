UNC vs. Florida A&M: How to Watch

Football is back! Tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels will kick off their 2022 season in a week zero clash against Florida A&M.

Tonight will be our first look at a Tar Heels team that will be interesting if nothing else. Between new quarterback Drake Maye making his first start and a new look defense featuring some a new and altered coaching staff, it’ll be intriguing to see how this team looks when they finally take the field.

If you are going to the game, there are festivities surrounding tonight’s game that should make for a fun time. However, if you’re not going to Kenan, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch tonight’s matchup.