UNC Baseball: College league playoffs are here

We may be three weeks from football, but the crack of the bat is still being heard in a few places as members of the Diamond Heels finish up their summer assignments.

When the calendar turns to August, all of the summer leagues turn their attention to the playoffs. The leagues have an eye on the new school year beginning for a lot of universities, and they do want to make sure the players have a chance to at least enjoy some portion of a summer break. Due to this, the playoffs are usually condensed with short series and are over in short order.

On Cape Cod, eight of the ten teams move on to a best-of-three playoff format. They are seeded 1-4 in Western and Eastern divisions, and then they whittle each other down to the title game. The playoffs kicked off on Thursday and they’ll go straight until they are done, expected to be no later than this Friday. A few Tar Heels are playing, so we’ll see if they can grab a title on the Massachusetts coastline.

The Coastal Plain League is even simpler: four teams go to the playoffs and they play till a winner. In this case, the CPL is done. None of the Tar Heels made it to the playoffs, as the Savannah Bananas rode their way to the Pettit Cup Championship, beating the Wilson Tobs two games to zero. The Bananas were just dominant this season, not suffering a loss in either of their series and scoring at least eight runs in all four of their wins. It happens that way sometimes, but as you’ll see the Tar Heels who played got some good experience this summer.

The New England Collegiate Baseball League has a similar format, and isn’t quite done with their playoffs. However, the only Tar Heels playing in that league didn't make it to those playoffs so their summers are over. The Northwoods League is the one that goes the longest, owing to their location in the upper midwest. Their regular season extends all the way through next week, and then they adopt the Cape Cod League style where eight teams start their runs. Dylan King is the only player with a chance to advance, but they are several games back of being able to qualify, so chances are this will be his last week in summer ball.

Next week we’ll give you a final run down of the stats, in the meantime here’s how everyone has been doing in summer ball:

Cape Cod League

Connor Bovair-Chatham Anglers

5 G, 8 IP, 0-0, 2.25 ERA, 8 K, 3 BB, 8 H

Johnny Castagnozzi-Chatham Anglers

24 G, 55 AB, 9 H, .164 Avg, 1 HR, 1 2B, 8 BB, 2 RBI, 27 K

Tomas Frick-Bourne Braves

17 G, 47 AB, 6 H, .128 Avg, 3 R, 12 K, 5 BB

Mac Horvath-Bourne Braves

18 G, 72 AB, 18 H, .250 Avg, 6 HR, 13 R, 20 K, 5 BB, 15 RBI, 8 SB

Will Sandy-Bourne Braves

7 G, 18.2 IP, 2-1, 4.33 ERA, 13 K, 7 BB, 18 H

Hunter Stokely-Harwich Mariners

24 G, 75 AB, 14 H, .187 Avg, 2 HR, 5 2B, 17 RBI, 12 BB, 25 K

Coastal Plain League

Patrick Alvarez-Holly Springs Salamanders

20 G, 59 AB, 11 H, .186 Avg, 8 R, 1 2B, 9 RBI, 11 BB, 5 SB, 14 K

Caleb Cozart-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

6 G, 10.1 IP, 0-1, 11.32 ERA, 10 K, 9 BB, 18 H

Brandon Eike-Tri-City Chili Peppers

1 G, 0 AB, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 Run Scored

Eric Grintz-HP-Thomasville Hi Toms

25 G, 82 AB, 34 H, .415 Avg, 5 HR, 11 2B, 1 3B, 24 RBI, 18 BB, 6 K, 4 SB

Reece Holbrook-Lexington County Blowfish

8 G, 28 AB, 6 H, .214 Avg, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 11 K, 3 SB

Alberto Osuna-Holly Springs Salamanders

27 G, 94 AB, 21 H, .223 Avg, 6 HR, 3 2B, 19 RBI, 12 BB, 37 K

Dalton Pence-Forest City Owls

8 G, 41 IP, 5-0, 0.87 ERA, 7 Starts, 1 SV, 35K, 9 BB, 25 H

Carson Starnes-Lexington County Blowfish

10 G, 47 IP, 3-1. 3.44 ERA, 7 Starts, 40 K, 15 BB, 43 H

Florida Collegiate Summer League

Alden Segui-Sanford River Rats

1 G, 2 IP, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 3 K, 1 BB, 4 H, only appearance 6/4

New England Collegiate Baseball League

Joe Jaconski-Mystic Schooners

35 G, 120 AB, 24 H, .200 Avg, 7 RBI, 10 BB, 27 K (2 for 4 in one playoff game, 2 RBI)

Justin Szestowicki-Ocean State Waves

17 G, 48 AB, 5 H, .104 Avg, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SB, 18 K

Northwoods League

Dylan King-La Crosse Loggers

24 G, 71 AB, 16 H, .225 Avg, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 2 2B, 15 BB, 17 K

Colby Wilkerson-Rochester Honkers

14 G, 50 AB, 12 H, .240 Avg, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 8 BB, 12 K

We’ll follow up one more time once everyone’s season is over to let you know how the Tar Heels have done before the come back for fall ball.