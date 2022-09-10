UNC vs. Georgia State: How to Watch

Last week saw North Carolina take part in one of the wildest games of the weekend, as they finally came away from Boone with a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Now, they have to hit the road again as they head down to Georgia to play another Sun Belt opponent.
Next up for the Tar Heels is Georgia State, who come into this weekend at 0-1 after a 35-14 loss to South Carolina. Despite that, the Panthers appear to be a program on the rise, coming off an 8-5 record last season, which led to their third-straight bowl appearance. Especially after what happened last weekend, GSU definitely should not be taken lightly.
If you didn’t get the chance to go down to Atlanta for this one, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch today’s action:
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Center Parc Stadium - Atlanta, GA
- TV: ESPNU with Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, and Dawn Davenport on the call
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network will air the UNC broadcast, featuring Jones Angell and company. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, you can listen to the THSN broadcast on channel 206, and it can also be heard on The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app.
- Streaming: The ESPNU broadcast can be seen on the Watch ESPN app on your various devices.
- Line: UNC -7
