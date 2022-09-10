UNC vs. Georgia State: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on the Georgia State Panthers in Atlanta. We all know the story with the Tar Heels: they are coming off of a very close, very high-scoring game against App State, and hope to earn a more decisive victory this afternoon. This is the first time that Georgia State has played a Power Five team at home, so I expect it to be a pretty hostile environment. We’ll see if the Heels have what it takes to silence them early in the game.

There are numerous questions going into this game, but the biggest question is whether or not the defense will be able to…well…play defense. Their performance against the Mountaineers was shocking to say the least, but they still played two solid quarters of quality defense as well. Those positive moments don’t make up for the bad moments by any stretch of the imagination, but it at least showed that there is potential in there somewhere, right?

It will also be interesting to see if the offense can keep up their stellar play from the previous two games. Mack Brown didn’t seem very optimistic during his mid-week press conference, but they could come out today and 75% as well as they did over the last couple of games and be just fine. It sounds like Josh Downs will miss yet another game, which is likely more of a precaution than a reason to panic. The Heels will take on Notre Dame in two weeks, so Brown probably wants to get Downs as healthy as possible. Thankfully Drake Maye has been sharing the wealth in the passing game, and so one more game without Downs shouldn’t be a huge deal.

As always, we will be back following the game with some post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!