UNC Recruiting: Hubert Davis hit the road in pursuit of 2024 five-stars Boogie Fland and Jarin Stevenson

After securing a commitment from four-star small forward Drake Powell last week, Hubert Davis has returned to the recruiting trail to try and bolster his 2024 class. This week he has been on the road to check out five-star point guard Boogie Fland, and five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson.

Boogie Fland received an offer from Hubert Davis on August 2nd after having a really good summer on the AAU circuit. He averaged 13.8 points for the PSA Cardinals program on the 16u Nike EYBL Circuit, all while shooting 37 percent from three-point territory. As of right now he is the 10th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the overall best combo guard in the country. He currently plays for Archbishop Stepinac, which is the same school that RJ Davis played for during his high school career.

As one might expect when it comes to a player of Fland’s caliber, he holds a number of offers from some of the top basketball programs: Villanova, Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, and Indiana are just a few schools that have joined the Tar Heels in the battle for the 6’3 guard. One has to feel pretty good about the connection to RJ Davis’ alma mater, but as we all know those connections don’t always produce the desired results. Fland does plan to visit Chapel Hill, so we will likely hear more about that in the coming weeks.

6’8 power forward Jarin Stevenson is another player that currently holds an offer from Hubert Davis, but also holds offers from Virginia, Wake Forest, and NC State. Currently playing for Seaforth High School, he averaged 20.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game this past season. Davis joined Georgetown HC Patrick Ewing in visiting the five-star product recently, with Ewing offering Stevenson a scholarship just a few days ago. Davis offered Stevenson a scholarship last October, so this has been a long-haul recruiting process on Carolina’s end.

Stevenson is the 17th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and is the second-best power forward in the country. His current high school is located in Pittsboro, NC, so he is pretty much in UNC’s backyard.

On3.com got a chance to speak with Stevenson a couple of months ago about his unofficial visit to UNC, and here is what he had to say:

“The campus was very nice. We just went around. The feel is very campus-like, not too much city but it’s a great campus. Again, we met the coaching staff. They were very nice to me. They showed me around. We went on a golf cart, and it was all very nice. (UNC) is very prestigious. Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, and lots of NBA greats came from that school. It’s a great school and a great program.”

As of right now, neither player has announced their intentions to trim their lists anytime soon, but they are both making visits to target schools. Still, it’s good to see Davis being highly active with this class, especially since the 2023 class looks like it’s in trouble. He may have to dive heavily into the transfer portal following this coming season, but he has as good of a chance as anybody to land some of the bigger names in the 2024 class, including Fland and Stevenson. Here’s hoping we hear some more good news from some more members of this class in the coming months.