UNC Recruiting: 2024 five-star Boogie Fland to visit Chapel Hill for Live Action

Earlier this morning, I discussed Hubert Davis visiting five-star products Boogie Fland and Jarin Stevenson in hopes of bolstering his 2024 recruiting class. Well, news happens fast in recruiting, and now we have learned that Boogie Fland will officially visit UNC on September 30th, which is the same weekend of Live Action with Carolina Basketball.

The blue and white scrimmage has always been a big recruiting event for the Tar Heels, and this year will be no exception. Fland one of the prized recruits in the 2024 class, as he is currently ranked as the 10th-best player in the country. Per Inside Carolina, here is what 247Sports National Scouting Director Adam FInklestein had to say about Fland as a player:

“Boogie is a highly skilled young guard and one of the very best shooters to have emerged in the national class of 2024 so far,” said 247Sports National Scouting Director Adam Finklestein. “Beyond his three-point range, though, we’ve seen a definite escalation in terms of his pace, ball handling, and ability to slide over to play the point. He’s also very young for his class and still early on in his physical development so there are lots of reasons to be optimistic about his long-term future.”

As of right now, UNC is Fland’s only upcoming official visit, but there are bound to be more on the horizon, as it is still early in his recruiting process. The 6’3 New Yorker currently holds scholarship offers from Auburn, UConn, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova, Michigan, among others. Duke is also thought to be in the mix for Fland, but as of right now they have not offered a scholarship. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that change in the coming months.

While Live Action is the most pointed recruiting event for Carolina basketball, it is not the only event happening that weekend. The football team will take on Virginia Tech in Kenan Stadium just a day later, which will be the first ACC game of the season. Fland along with other recruits will get to see how incredible Carolina fans are both from a basketball as well as a football standpoint, and will also get a taste of the campus experience in the process. Hopefully Fland will see enough to heavily consider the Heels as his next destination, but we will see how things play out.

What are your thoughts on Fland’s official visit announcement, and how recruiting has been going so far? Will you be in Chapel Hill for Live Action/the game against Virginia Tech? Let us know in the comments below.