AP Top 25: Week Four

From a North Carolina fan perspective, Saturday was a nice break as the Tar Heels got the weekend off ahead of their matchup next week against Notre Dame. While UNC might’ve gotten a chance to breathe, there was still plenty college football action going on around the country.

Week three didn’t end up being quite as chaotic as week two, but there were still some fairly notable results. While there was nothing that greatly changed the top of the AP Top 25 rankings, there were some notable changes in the lower half of the poll. Now that the weekend is in the books, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP rankings.

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Having been on the outside looking in last week, it’s not shocking that the Tar Heels didn’t managed to jump into the poll after a bye week. Carolina is now the unofficial #29 team in the AP Poll, 51 ranking points behind #25 Miami. In terms of number of ranking points, the Heels are now slightly further away than they were in last week’s poll. However in terms of teams, 29th is an improvement on last week. Even with Notre Dame unranked and not getting any votes after a 2-1 start, should the Heels knock them off, you’d have to think that would get them into the top 25.

Biggest Winners

Washington went from unranked to #18 after beating previously #11 Michigan State. The Huskies hadn’t even received any votes in last week’s poll. Another big jump belonged to Oregon, who moved up 10 spots after demolishing BYU.

Biggest Losers

The flip side of the Washington win was Michigan State, who went from #11 to unranked, finishing 26th, 32 ranking points back of #25. Miami had a fairly anemic showing in their trip to Texas A&M, and as a result, the Hurricanes are now just hanging on to the final spot in the poll.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 8

ACC: 5

Big 12: 4

Pac-12: 4

Big Ten: 3

Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#5 Clemson (3-0) at #21 Wake Forest (3-0) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ABC

#20 Florida (2-1) at #11 Tennessee (3-0) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on CBS

#10 Arkansas (3-0) at #23 Texas A&M (2-1) - Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Coaches Poll