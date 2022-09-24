UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this afternoon In hopes of improving their record to 4-0. If you have paid attention to this series between these two teams, the Heels haven’t had a very fun time against the Irish. When it comes to Mack Brown specifically, he currently holds a 0-2 all-time record against the Irish, but now that Bryan Kelly is with his new “fahmulay” in Baton Rouge, maybe things will swing in a favorable direction. That is, of course, if Carolina finds a way to play better defense.

While I wouldn’t blame anybody who had concerns about this game because of the Heels’ inability to stop teams from scoring so many points, Notre Dame hasn’t exactly been their typical selves. Right now the Irish hold losses to Ohio State and Marshall, and only put away Cal by seven points. To make matters worse, their quarterback Tyler Buchner will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, but it is worth noting that Drew Pyne now has a 1-0 record as a starting quarterback. Do with that what you will.

The most important news for Tar Heel fans is that star wide receiver Josh Downs will be returning to action, which will make an already impressive offense even more dangerous. We’ll have to wait and see if Mack Brown limits his snaps, but we’ll likely see a lot of him since he had an extra week to get healthy.

Kenan Stadium is going to be electric for this game, but if you weren’t able to get a ticket, here is how you can catch the action: