UNC vs. Appalachian State: How to Watch

While the rest of college football is getting their season started, Carolina looks to improve their current winning streak... to two in a row! The Tar Heels are in Boone today, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. They will storm Kidd Brewer Stadium at noon with every intention of avenging 2019’s loss to the Mountaineers at Kenan Stadium.
If you were fortunate enough to find a ticket (they have long since sold out from App State, and the cheapest found on StubHub on Friday evening was over $200), you’ll enjoy beautiful scenery and a festive atmosphere. If you’re like the rest of us, you’ll have to settle for watching it on TV.
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium - Boone, NC
- TV: ESPNU with Mark Neely, Charles Arbuckle, and Dana Boyleon on the call
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network will air the UNC broadcast, featuring Jones Angell and company. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, you can listen to THSN on channel 84, while you can also listen to that broadcast on The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app.
- Streaming: The ESPNU broadcast can be seen on the Watch ESPN app on your various devices.
- Line: UNC +1.5
