UNC vs. Appalachian State: How to Watch

While the rest of college football is getting their season started, Carolina looks to improve their current winning streak... to two in a row! The Tar Heels are in Boone today, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. They will storm Kidd Brewer Stadium at noon with every intention of avenging 2019’s loss to the Mountaineers at Kenan Stadium.

If you were fortunate enough to find a ticket (they have long since sold out from App State, and the cheapest found on StubHub on Friday evening was over $200), you’ll enjoy beautiful scenery and a festive atmosphere. If you’re like the rest of us, you’ll have to settle for watching it on TV.