UNC Football: Appalachian State game thread

UNC heads to Boone to take on Appalachian State in a very hostile road environment. It’ll be a big test for Drake Maye following his strong showing against FAMU in Week 0. Unfortunately, any success he has will come without his top receiver. Josh Downs will not play today following getting banged up in the last few minutes of last week’s game.

The defense will also be looking for a better showing after some struggles against a depleted team a week ago. Everyone is still figuring it out, but the Mountaineers will certainly be a good test for Gene Chizik’s group.

Road struggles were a feature of last year’s team, so there’s no time like the present to get things off on a better foot for the 2022 season.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!