UNC Recruiting: Update on Boogie Fland and Zayden High’s official visits

Hurricane Ian hit Florida this week, and the destruction that it left in its path is overwhelming. We hope all of our friends and family down there are staying safe during this terrible time, and I hope all of you can return to normal as soon as possible.

With that said, we do have to discuss how the hurricane has impacted things here in North Carolina, particularly when it comes to the Tar Heels. It was announced yesterday that Live Action with Carolina Basketball is postponed until next Friday, but the football game tomorrow vs. Virginia Tech is still taking place. With Live Action being moved to next week, that also meant that recruiting prospects Boogie Fland and Zayden High had to decide if they wanted to still officially visit campus this weekend, or move their visits to another date.

2023 four-star power forward Zayden High arrived on campus this morning to take his official visit as scheduled, which means that while he won’t be able to attend UNC’s basketball scrimmage as planned, he will be able to attend the football game tomorrow. High is a 6’9 senior that currently plays for Compass Prep High School in Spring Branch, TX. He is currently the 48th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and is also the ninth-best power forward in the country.

As for 2024 five-star Boogie Fland, he and his family decided not to make the trip this weekend due to the weather.

While 2024 5-star guard Boogie Fland delayed his visit to UNC because of weather this weekend, the team's top remaining 2023 target is now on campus. https://t.co/y82wmINLCu — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) September 30, 2022

Fland is a 6’3 junior that currently plays for Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, NY. He is the 10th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and is the best combo guard in the country. Right now we do not know what date Fland will move his official visit to, but hopefully we will find out more in the coming weeks.

It has to be disappointing for both recruits that the hurricane postponed Live Action, but unfortunately Mother Nature has a way of ruining things sometimes. Hopefully High’s visit goes well, and once we hear more about Fland’s plans to visit campus we will let you all know.