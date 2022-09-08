UNC Basketball: “Live Action” is the new “Late Night”

We may not have an ACC schedule yet — seriously, guys, the season begins soon — but we know when the UNC coaches and players will appear on the court with the public for the first time.

On Tuesday, UNC announced the events for their first live practice of the season, and they officially gave it a new name after recycling “Late Night” last year. On the heels of an interview that went viral because Hubert Davis was INTO the moment of the National Championship game...

the event has now been dubbed “Live Action with Carolina Basketball.”

The event is meant to highlight both the men’s and women’s basketball squads, and the fact that Hubert Davis’ name no longer appears on the event is meant to show that. The hype for both squads are well-deserved: both the men and women’s teams go into 2022-23 with high expectations following surprising performances in their respective NCAA tournaments, returning almost all of the players that helped them with those runs. Those players have also become household names, with Armando Bacot and Deja Kelly taking the world by storm with their NIL deal.

In short, it’s a celebration of all Carolina Basketball. The first release discusses the fact that both teams will be introduced, intrasquad scrimmages will occur, and there will be a three-point contest where both teams will participate.

The date will be Friday, September 30th at 7:30 PM, also known as the Friday night of Family Weekend and the Virginia Tech home football game. Gates will open up at 6, and admission will be free. Following his success at hyping the crowd during the event last year and throughout the home games during the season, BDaht will return as the host for the event.

The event will start a countdown to the first games of the season, which will be Monday, November 7th against UNCW for the men’s team, and Wednesday, November 9th against Jackson State for the women. Both squads have their challenges in the non-conference schedule, as both will play in the Phil Knight Invitational, Jumpman Classic, and will face Indiana in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge.

We’ll hopefully know more about their schedules hopefully by the time Live Action happens. Last year, the ACC released the basketball schedules around the middle of September, and we are getting close to that point now. We found out early in the summer what teams Carolina would face twice, it’s just a matter of when each of the games will happen. The only date that has been confirmed so far is the Senior Night game against Duke on March 4th.

Whatever the schedule, both Tar Heel teams will have their hands full trying to achieve a Texas Two-Step by heading to the Final Fours in Houston and Dallas. It should be a fun ride.