UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

After picking up a pair of home wins last week, North Carolina are heading back out on the road tonight for what should be a tough test. UNC are headed up to Virginia to renew the series against the Cavaliers.

Virginia comes into this matchup ranked #13 after a 11-3 start to the season. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: they’re led by a stifling defense, and play a pace that really reduces opponents chances at getting up and down the floor. While UNC won both matchups between the team last season, UVA had the Heels’ number in the years before that, having won the seven matchups prior to that. Last season was also a down one for the Cavaliers, as they missed the NCAA Tournament, and they seem to be much improved this year. Will that mean that UNC’s struggles return or can they build on their two recent wins?

If you’re not going to be in attendance for tonight’s game, here’s how to catch all the action.