UNC Basketball: Virginia Game Thread

UNC comes into tonight winners of six of their last seven games. They haven’t lost at home this year, but their last game on the road was the disappointing game against Pittsburgh right before New Year’s.

Charlottesville has been a bit of a house of horrors for Carolina. They’ll certainly be trying to change their luck at JPJ this evening when they take on the 13th ranked Cavaliers. Virginia’s ACC record is identical to the Heels’ at 3-2. They also lost on the road at Pitt, as well as on the road at Miami. They beat Syracuse 73-66 their last time out.

Hubert Davis’ three-guard lineup has found success with Pete Nance needing to miss time with injury. It, at the very least, gives teams another thing to worry about. Carolina has seemingly taken the necessary lessons away from the loss to Pitt and have been better about closing games out. Virginia, as is tradition, is only allowing 60 points per game.

