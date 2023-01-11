UNC Football and defensive back coach Dre Bly mutually part ways

Two days after Mack Brown had said to the press that he was not going to rush staffing changes, news of a staffing change dropped

Dre Bly, who Mack Brown HIRE in December 2018 to coach the defensive backs, has agreed to leave program in a decision that he and Brown stated were “mutual.” The decision comes after several defensive backs entered the transfer portal after the ACC Championship game, completely changing up who the Tar Heels will put on the field in the secondary next season.

The change comes among another shuffling of the coaching staff in the offseason. After last season saw a change at defensive coordinator and offensive line, this offseason has brought a new offensive coordinator into Chapel Hill.

Bly played at UNC during the ‘96-’98 football seasons, and he play was such that it propelled him into the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft with the St. Louis Rams. He would immediately make an impact for the “Greatest show on turf,” winning a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season.

It was pretty clear that further changes were coming for the defensive side the ball as the Tar Heels at or near the bottom in just about every defensive metric after this season. With a potential Heisman candidate in Drake Maye, there will be pressure for the Tar Heels to maximize his season and be on the map in a schedule that has Clemson, South Carolina, and Minnesota among others. It will be interesting to see who gets added to the staff and if they can improve the talent that is on the roster.