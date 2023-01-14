UNC vs. Louisville: How to Watch

Ever heard of a must-win against a team that is 0-6 in the conference?

By every metric, the North Carolina Tar Heels should capture their first ACC road win of the season.

But Carolina is battered and bruised and will likely be without Armando Bacot and Pete Nance for a bit.

Here’s why this game is so important: after their loss on Tuesday, UNC has fallen off the NCAA Tournament and is on the outside looking in at the tournament field.

The Tar Heels must win the games they should. With a middling ACC so far this year, every win counts. This is especially true with Carolina sitting in the middle of the league with a 3-3 record.

Here’s how to catch the early afternoon action from Louisville: