UNC Basketball: Louisville Game Thread

UNC had the misfortune of losing Armando Bacot 90 seconds into their game at Virginia. They fought admirably without their best player, but ultimately came up short in a venue that just seems to vex them.

Calling any January game a must-win is probably doing too much, but today’s game against Louisville is as close as it gets for Carolina. The Cardinals are down bad, tremendously even, and with or without Bacot being able to go, the Tar Heels just can’t afford to have a loss of that caliber on their resumé.

Bacot is starting today’s game, so it appears he will give it a go on an ankle that is probably still not 100%, but how effective will he be? How many minutes will he be able to give them? All of that is still very much a question. Freshman Jalen Washington filled in for Bacot well against Virginia, and he very well may be called on for some extended minutes today.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!