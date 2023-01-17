UNC vs. Boston College: How to Watch

The Tar Heels return to Chapel Hill tonight to take on the Boston College Eagles in hopes to build off the momentum of their thorough domination of Louisville on Saturday. Boston College has been struggling, only 2-5 in the conference so far, but they almost pulled off an upset win against Duke a couple weeks ago.

That said, the harder fight might be for fans who actually want to watch the game.

For the last time this season, the Tar Heels will be playing on a group of Regional Sports Networks. We don’t have to go over again just how difficult it’s been for people that have decided to cut the cord to be able to watch on one of these networks, but just know that if you are going with a streaming option to watch, there’s a pretty decent chance that you aren’t going to have access to this game.

Currently, only Fubo TV and Direct TV offer the regional sports networks as part of a package. As this is the last Carolina game of the season that’ll appear on them and you subscribe to a different service, just know that you have this option to catch this one game this one time. We’ll have other options below for direct streaming, but at least this is the last time this season we’ll have to go through this.

The other option, of course, is to go to the game in person. If you’re unable to do that, though, here’s how you can catch the action: