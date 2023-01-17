UNC Basketball: Boston College Game Thread

Armando Bacot wasn’t sure he was going to play against Louisville on Saturday. The big man woke up and felt ready to go, and with him, UNC was able to out-muscle the Cardinals to get back in the win column.

UNC has been perfect in the confines of the Dean Dome so far this season, and they look to extend that stretch tonight when they welcome Boston College to Chapel Hill. The Eagles come in having dropped three straight, including two back-to-back losses to ranked Duke and Miami. BC certainly gave the Blue Devils a run for their money, though, as they only lost the game by one point.

Carolina has been getting some very strong performances from unlikely sources as of late. Jalen Washington was forced into action in the Virginia game where he more than held his own with Bacot out. D’Marco Dunn was a leading scorer against Louisville off the bench. Seth Trimble’s defense has made an impact in the three-guard lineup Hubert Davis has experimented with. They’ll need all those guys to contribute if the Heels want to make a deep run in a couple months.

As always, we'll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings.

