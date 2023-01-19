Check out BreakingT’s newest Carolina t-shirt featuring Caleb Love

BreakingT is back at it again: they have just released another incredible shirt for the 2022-23 UNC men’s basketball season. This shirt has Carolina printed on it, as well as Caleb Love throwing down a dunk along with his signature. Check it out:

BreakingT has now made a couple of really cool shirts featuring Love, and who can blame them: he has had some incredible moments during his time at Carolina. While his shooting woes still continue, he has had some critical moments in multiple games this season that helped lead the Heels to victory. Admittedly this may not be my favorite BreakingT shirt featuring Love — his shot over Mark Williams may end up being a shirt that I preserve for as long as I can — but it makes for an incredible addition to all of the UNC shirts that the company has released.

You can buy your Carolina Caleb Love shirt by going to BreakingT.com/TarHeelBlog. While you’re there, also check out the “I Would Die for This School” shirt that was released a couple of weeks ago.

Finally, while you are here, please check out this week’s episode of the What in Tar Nation podcast. Tanya Anderson, Julius Emanuel, and I discuss the UNC women’s team’s big win over NC State, the men’s team’s win over Boston College, and we preview this weekend’s men’s game against NC State. You can check out the podcast by clicking one of the links below:

Happy shopping, happy listening, and Go Heels!