UNC Baseball: 2023 Schedule

North Carolina Tar Heels baseball is less than a month away, and expectations are high for the reigning ACC Champions.

The season kicks off with a home weekend series versus Seton Hall on Friday, February 17.

Carolina will play 23 of its 56 regular season games against opponents that made it to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels, who advanced to the Super Regional last season, face East Carolina, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech. Each of those programs reached the 2022 Super Regionals as well.

Most of UNC’s non-conference schedule will take a place at Boshamer Stadium. This non-conference slate features games versus local opponents, including Campbell, Charlotte, East Carolina, Gardner-Webb, High Point, North Carolina A&T, UNCW, and Western Carolina.

The Tar Heels start conference play with a home series against Virginia. The other home conference series are against Duke, Miami, Boston College, and NC State. Carolina travels to take on Pitt, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Clemson.

Missing from the regular season schedule are Florida State, Louisville, and Wake Forest.

Once again this year, the border war with South Carolina will take place in Charlotte. That game will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

The 2023 ACC Baseball Championship will be held May 23-38 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.

Take a look below at Carolina’s 2023 schedule and be sure to join THB for coverage all season: