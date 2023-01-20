UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington will be available tomorrow against NC State

Today Hubert Davis announced that freshman center Jalen Washington practiced yesterday and will be available tomorrow evening against NC State. This news was delivered during Davis’ pre-game press conference.

Hubert Davis says freshman forward Jalen Washington, who missed the BC game on Tuesday with an ankle injury, practiced yesterday:



Washington injured his ankle during shootaround earlier this week, causing him to miss the Boston College game. While Washington was out during that game, Pete Nance made his return to the starting lineup, which thankfully gave Davis some options for spelling Bacot. Still, Washington’s size and skill set was sorely missed, and it will be huge for him to be available in what should be a physical game against NC State.

So far this season Jalen Washington is averaging four points and 1.9 rebounds per game. While that doesn’t sound like a lot, he had a huge 13-point performance in the loss against Virginia, and it really feels like he’s starting to find his footing in Hubert Davis’ system. NC State has some size on their roster, but ultimately I feel like UNC will have the advantage when it comes to what Bacot and Washington bring to the table.

It’s good to have Washington back, and hopefully his return is more than enough to help the Heels take down the Wolfpack.