UNC vs. NC State: How to Watch

You don’t really need to do a lot to hype up this one. It’s North Carolina versus NC State, round one.

The Tar Heels come in winners of two straight, and four of their last five. The problem, of course, is that they don’t have many signature wins. For the first time in a while, a win over the Wolfpack would actually be one of them. NC State has been on a tear as of late; they also are winners in four of their last five, but while Carolina sees teams like Notre Dame, Louisville, and Boston College as recent wins, the Wolfpack can claim wins over Miami and Duke. Those big wins have made it where this would actually be a quadrant one win for the Tar Heels, even with the game in Chapel Hill.

That said, these big wins for State have been in the confines of PNC Arena. In true road games they are only 2-2, and those two are over Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, two teams not exactly contending for the top of the league. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, are undefeated at home and there’s every reason to expect a raucous crowd in the Smith Center today.

As a bonus, the 1993 team is going to be honored for their 30th anniversary of taking home Dean Smith’s second national title. You’ll recall that last year the Tar Heels celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 team against...NC State. One senses a trend.

The game is hotly anticipated as both squads are looking to make a statement for the rest of the ACC Season. The Wolfpack want to show they are for real, and the Tar Heels want to start to build momentum like they did last year around this time. It should be a good one. If you can’t be in Chapel Hill today to catch the action, here are the details on how to catch the game: