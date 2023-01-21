UNC Basketball: NC State Game Thread

UNC will put their perfect record in the Smith Center on the line this evening as they welcome NC State to Chapel Hill. The Wolfpack represent one of the toughest tests the Tar Heels have faced at home this season. If UNC wants to make it out of this one with that perfect record intact, they’ll have to play 40 minutes of solid team basketball the way they have in some of their biggest wins of the year so far.

Armando Bacot has some history on the line in today’s game as well. He’s one double-double away from passing Billy Cunningham for the school record, and 17 rebounds away from passing Tyler Hansbrough for the most boards in Carolina history. Both marks are incredible achievements, and both are definitely within his grasp for today with the way Bacot has been playing recently. He’s certainly looked the part of ACC Player of the Year over the course of the last several games.

