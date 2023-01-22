UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

It’s been some sort of week for Courtney Banghart and the UNC women’s basketball team. They’ve had two consecutive 5,000+ crowds at Carmichael Arena to cheer them on as they faced their biggest rivals, NC State and Duke. The crowds helped as, even though the games weren’t pretty, the Tar Heels notched two impressive wins over the ranked in-state opponents.

The wins come after the Tar Heels were in danger of seeing a dream season become derailed. Courtney Banghart’s squad had lost four in a row as 2022 ended and 2023 began, seeing them fall out of the top 25 and at the bottom of the ACC. Since then, though, they've picked right back up and won four straight. Three of the four — Notre Dame, NC State, and Duke — were top 15 opponents. The Tar Heels are right back in the top 25, and should they win today they’ll likely rise more.

This group of Tar Heels is battle-tested. They are 5-3 against ranked opponents, and have a tendency to slow-play their opposition until the second half where they just get on a run to put the competition to sleep. This next stretch, though, is going to be difficult as they are going to have to hit the road in four of their next five, and they can’t afford to fall back anymore as, despite their run, they are still in seventh place in the league.

So, today’s game against Georgia Tech isn’t one to look past. It’ll be your last chance to catch this team at home for a couple of weeks, and even though the Yellow Jackets only have one win the league, considering what the Heels have done and what they have ahead of them, it’ll be easy to take a breath. Hopefully one more good crowd will be in Carmichael to watch.

If you aren’t able to catch the ladies play-and if you are interested tickets are available-here’s how you can watch the Tar Heels take on Georgia Tech.