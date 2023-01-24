UNC vs. Syracuse: How to Watch

After an eventful Saturday night win over NC State, North Carolina are heading back out on the road tonight. The Tar Heel will be going up north as they take on Syracuse.

The Orange will come into tonight’s clash with a 13-7 record, having gone 6-3 in ACC play so far. They started the season pretty slowly and were at one point 3-4 with losses to Colgate and Bryant. They’ve going 10-3 since then, and two of those losses have been hard-fought battles against Virginia and Miami, which is no real shame.

Syracuse’s famous zone defense could also provide a test considering that the Tar Heels’ shooting hasn’t been great so far this season. UNC has won 11 of their last 13 against the Orange, but this one doesn’t seem that easy.

If you don’t happen to be heading to the Dome for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the action.