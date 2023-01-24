UNC Basketball: Syracuse Game Thread

Carolina has a chance to push their most recent win streak to four and ten out of their last twelve as they head north to take on Syracuse. Of course, the Orange always present a bit of trickery with their 2-3 zone, so UNC will need to find a way to excel at the facets of the game that help you get past the zone. One of those things — three-point shooting — has definitely not been Carolina’s strong suit this year. RJ Davis has been on fire from deep in January, but he could certainly use some help.

Syracuse comes into this one at 13-7 on the season with a 6-3 ACC record, just like UNC. The Orange beat Georgia Tech on the road last time out, but they have losses to Miami, Virginia, and Pitt. Two of those sound familiar!

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete round up of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!