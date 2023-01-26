How to watch UNC women’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Last week was a really good week for the Lady Tar Heels: They’ve risen to 15th in the most recent AP rankings, and that is coming off wins over nationally ranked NC State and Duke, and then they rounded it off by beating Georgia Tech on Sunday in Carmichael.

The Heels have put their four-game losing streak behind them for sure, and it’s allowed them to claw their way up to a tie for sixth in the conference, but they are only two games in the loss column behind first place Duke and they have the tie-breaker. Needless to say, the ACC Regular Season title is still well within reach.

Oh, and of course, Alyssa Utsby was named Player of the Week by the USBWA. Not bad at all, and you could make an argument Deja Kelly should have gotten the honors as she had more points than Utsby in both of last week’s games.

The rubber is starting to meet the road though, literally. Four of the next five and five of the next seven are on the road before Carolina finishes up with two of their last three at home. In the gauntlet that is the ACC this season, it’ll be important for them to continue their momentum and improve on their 1-2 road record. That starts tonight as the Tar Heels march on up to Pittsburgh for a tilt against the Panthers.

By the stats, the road trip for Carolina should get off to an easy start. The Panthers are 0-8 so far in the conference, 7-12 overall. They had been keeping most of their games tight until their most recent contest, a 74-34 thrashing at the hands of Florida State. They also started their ACC season with a 24-point loss to Louisville, so it’s been a rough season for Pitt. Carolina can’t afford to drop this one after all the momentum they've gotten, so hopefully there won’t be much sweating this one out.

Also, if you’re planning to watch the game on television tonight you’re going to be out of luck. As you’ll see below, the game is listed on the ACC Network Extra, meaning the game isn’t going to actually be broadcasted on cable. Also note the odder start time. That said, it’ll still be pretty easy to catch the action: