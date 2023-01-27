Jerry Stackhouse and Jason Brown have been elected to the NC Sports Hall of Fame

Jerry Stackhouse, a consensus first-team All-American in basketball with the Tar Heels, and Jason Brown, a former first-team All-ACC football player in Chapel Hill, will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, per a press release from UNC. These two North Carolina Tar Heels are the 65th and 66th inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame with direct connections to the University of North Carolina.

Stackhouse is a native of Kinston and committed to Carolina as a two-time Parade All-American in high school.

In his freshman year in Chapel Hill, he was named the 1994 ACC Tournament MVP after his standout performance in the semifinal and final rounds. In the semi-final matchup versus Wake Forest, UNC was down six with just over two minutes to play. Derrick Phelps cut the lead to three with 11 seconds left in the game. A Dante Calabria bank shot with three seconds to go forced overtime. Tied at 84, Stackhouse scored the game-winning bucket on the baseline to advance Carolina to the tournament final. In the 1994 ACC Tournament Final versus Virginia, Stackhouse led the Tar Heels with 14 points en route to Carolina’s 13th ACC Tournament Championship.

During his sophomore season, Stackhouse led UNC in scoring and steals with 19.2 points per game and 50 steals on the season. He also tallied 8.2 rebounds per game. Stackhouse’s famous reverse dunk against Duke came at the beginning of one of the all-time great college basketball games. Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace each had 25 points in Carolina’s double-overtime victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That season, UNC reached the Final Four behind Stackhouse’s 18 points over top-ranked Kentucky in the Southeast Regional Final. At the conclusion of that season, Stackhouse was named National Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated, a consensus First-Team All-American, and a member of the All-ACC First Team. Stackhouse had 652 total points that season and finished with 1,080 points in his two-year Carolina career.

Due to his selection as ACC Tournament MVP and First-Team All-American, Stackhouse’s #42 jersey is honored by Carolina.

Stackhouse was drafted third overall in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He played 18 seasons in the league, was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie team, and earned two All-Star selections. He scored over 16,409 points over his professional career, averaging over 16 points per game.

After his retirement from the NBA, Stackhouse served an assistant coach in Toronto and Memphis before his current position as head basketball coach at Vanderbilt.

Jason Brown is a native of Henderson and attended Northern Vance High School where he was named the North Conference 2-A Lineman of the Year twice.

As a freshman in 2001, Brown played tackle and saw his first collegiate action against Florida State. He started three games that season. In the spring of 2002, Brown switched from tackle to center in a move that set the course for his future. From the start of the 2002 season until his last collegiate game in the 2004 Continental Tire Bowl, Brown started every game at center. That was 36 straight games. As a captain in 2004, Brown was an integral part of a team that returned to a bowl game for the first time since 2001.

The 2004 season was up-and-down, but the highs included a goal-line stand and forced fumble over NC State and the defeat of Miami off Conor Barth’s right foot that gave Carolina’s first-ever victory over a top-five opponent.

Over the course of the season, Brown was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times. One of those honors came after the victory over Miami. In that game, UNC ran for 279 yards. At the end of the 2004 season, Brown was named an All-American by Pro Football Weekly and was the First-Team All-ACC center.

In both 2003 and 2004, Brown was named to the Academic All-ACC Team and was a finalist for the Rimington Award for the nation’s top center. Here’s some UNC football trivia: Brown was the last Tar Heel to recover a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and the last offensive lineman to score a touchdown. He did this against Texas in 2002.

Brown was selected in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He was a backup in 2005 and 2006 but started all 16 games at guard in 2007. He switched to center in 2008 where he started all 16 games. Brown was a free agent in 2009. He and the St. Louis Rams agreed to a five-year deal worth $37.5 million, including $20 million in guaranteed money. Brown became the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Brown retired from football in 2012 and has since become a successful farmer in Louisburg.

Stackhouse, Brown, and the other inductees will be enshrined during the 59th annual Induction Celebration at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Raleigh Convention Center.

