UNC Recruiting: Discussing 2024 five-star Jarin Stevenson’s unofficial visit to campus

Things have been extremely heated ever since UNC’s game against NC State last weekend, which is unfortunate because there was an important visitor in attendance. 2024 five-star prospect Jarin Stevenson made an unofficial visit to campus, which is fresh off of the heels of his visit to Duke earlier in the day.

Stevenson is a 6-10 power forward that currently plays for Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, NC. He is currently the 14th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he is the second-best power forward in the country. Stevenson currently holds offers from all three triangle schools, and has now made unofficial visits to each of them. He also holds scholarships from Wake Forest, Virginia, Georgetown, Missouri, and Florida State. Of all of the schools that have offered him a scholarship so far, he as only taken an official visit to Georgetown.

It feels like we are a ways off from Stevenson making his college decision, though there are whispers that he could decide before the year is over. Something important to note is that Stevenson’s mom played basketball for UNC, so that could play a role in his decision. Should Stevenson eventually commit to UNC, he would be the fifth commit in the 2024 class, giving Hubert Davis the Tar Heel version of the Fab Five (credit to On3.com for pointing that out). As of right now the Heels have the #1 recruiting class in the 2024 class, and landing Stevenson would pull them away from the pack.

It’s a relief that Stevenson arrived on campus for a highly-competitive game that resulted in a win for the Tar Heels, and hopefully he will schedule an official visit in the near future. There’s no clear sign as of right now when it comes to which way he is leaning, but with a class like this, I feel like Hubert Davis has the best sales pitch any coach could deliver.