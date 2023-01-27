Check out BreakingT’s “Seth Trimble Fan Club” T-shirt!

Before the 2022-23 Carolina basketball season started, I had a feeling that Seth Trimble would secure his spot as my favorite player on the team. High school highlight videos and scouting reports can only capture so much of who a player is, but sometimes I have a gut feeling anyway. Fast forward to today, and while he isn’t lighting it up on the scoreboard or logging 10 assists per game, he has almost always made his presence felt coming off of the bench, and has given Hubert Davis the kind of production that the team needs when either RJ Davis or Caleb Love go to the bench.

So while he may not be a walking highlight reel, I still stand by the fact that Seth Trimble is one of my favorite players on the team. One could go as far as to say that I am a proud member of the Seth Trimble Fan Club, and I know that I am not the only one out there. That is why I am excited to announce that BreakingT has released a shirt for all of the Seth Trimble fans out there. Check it out:

There is perhaps no better shirt that could’ve been made in Trimble’s honor than one that announces loud and proud who is a member of his fan club. Trimble is a guy who seems like he has a fairly high ceiling, but for now he is doing all of the little things to help the Tar Heels win on a nightly basis. He is a very smart and athletic player, and it makes it really hard to not be excited for what he could accomplish during his time in Chapel Hill.

If you want to pick one of these shirts up, head over to BreakingT.com/TarHeelBlog, and don’t forget to check out their other Carolina t-shirts. I’d order fast before your fellow Seth Trimble Fan Club members get to this shirt before you do.