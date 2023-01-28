UNC Baseball: Preseason honors continue for Vance Honeycutt

North Carolina Tar Heels sophomore center fielder Vance Honeycutt continues to be recognized ahead of the 2023 season.

In December, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named Honeycutt as a first-team preseason All-American.

At the beginning of January, Honeycutt was tabbed as a first-team preseason All-American by Perfect Game.

Last week, Perfect Game named Honeycutt as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year.

In 2022, Honeycutt finished the year with a .296 batting average, .409 on-base percentage, and .672 slugging percentage. He hit 25 home runs, drove in 57 runs, and stole 29 bases.

Honeycutt is the first 20 home run and 20 stolen base player in Carolina program history.

Most of his production came at the end of the regular season, through UNC’s conference championship, and run to the Super Regionals. Honeycutt had 15 of his 25 home runs and 33 of 57 RBIs in the final 24 games of the season. His batting average over that stretch was .384.

The Salisbury native was named to the All-ACC third team and All-Freshman team last year as he ranked in the top ten in the conference in stolen bases, home runs, triples, and slugging percentage.