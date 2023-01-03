Top 25: Week of 1/2

The last week of 2022/first couple days of 2023 were not the best for North Carolina Tar Heels basketball. The men took a very dumb loss to Pitt after spending the first 30 minutes of the game pretty much in total control. Meanwhile, the women are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. While two of the losses came to ranked teams, they also took a bit of a frustrating loss at home against Florida State.

As a result, both teams have gone through a shakeup in their Top 25 status. Let’s take a look at where things stand after last week’s action.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Purdue (60 first place votes) Houston Kansas UConn (1) Arizona Texas Alabama Tennessee Gonzaga UCLA Virginia Miami Arkansas Wisconsin Indiana Duke TCU Xavier Baylor Missouri New Mexico Auburn Charleston Ohio State Iowa State

Where is UNC?

Well that return to the Top 25 was fun, but brief. The Tar Heels had snuck in at #25 last week after their winning streak that saw them knock off Ohio State and Michigan. However, the loss to Pitt has booted them right out, and also has them back with zero votes at all.

Biggest Winners

Missouri has gotten off to a solid start to the season with the lone blemish on their 12-1 record coming against a good Kansas team. Recent wins over, then both ranked, Illinois and Kentucky have seen the Tigers move up six spots this week. Besides them, Xavier is up four after handing UConn their first loss of the season. Also, shout out to Charleston, who have cracked the Top 25 after a 14-1 start. That one loss is a decent feather in UNC’s cap as it did come to the Tar Heels.

Biggest Losers

Well going from #25 to getting no votes is arguably the biggest fall of the week, but Carolina has some company in that category from another blue blood. Kentucky went from #19 to unranked and the unofficial #29, even despite a dominant win over Louisville. The Wildcats had lost to Missouri in the prior game and defeating the Cardinals hasn’t proven to mean all that much this season.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

SEC: 5

Big Ten: 4

ACC: 3

Big East: 2

Pac-12: 2

AAC: 1

CAA: 1

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#20 Missouri (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at #13 Arkansas (11-2, 0-1 SEC) - Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network

#17 TCU (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at #19 Baylor (10-3. 0-1 Big 12) - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2

#1 Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at #24 Ohio State (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) - Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on FS1

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (28 first place votes) Stanford Ohio State Notre Dame UConn Indiana LSU Utah Virginia Tech NC State Iowa State UCLA Maryland Michigan Arizona Iowa Oklahoma Oregon Duke Gonzaga Kansas North Carolina Baylor St. John’s Creighton

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels’ three-game losing streak has seen them take a fall, but they’ve at least hung onto a spot in the rankings. Carolina dropped nine spots to #22, but are least remained in the rankings ahead of the #25/#26 spots by a decent sized margin.

Biggest Winners

Some team whose name I do not recognize rose nine spots this week. Apparently they play in Durham? Weird.

Biggest Losers

Well...the nine spots the Tar Heels fell actually led the way of any team this week. Creighton, Iowa, and NC State were the next biggest, and they all dropped just four places.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 5

Big 12: 4

Big East: 3

SEC: 2

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week