UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt

The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis spoke to the media this morning in regards to RJ Davis’ status, and here’s what he said per WCHL’s Michael Koh:

"If things continue to progress as they have, I fully expect RJ to be in the lineup on Wednesday." https://t.co/O1uXqF4pEQ — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) January 30, 2023

Davis saying that he feels good about RJ playing against Pitt is the best news that this team could’ve received. The Panthers managed to squeak out a win against the Heels at the end of December when they played in Pittsburgh, and so it will be an all hands on deck type of game in the Dean Dome. This is all without mentioning that Davis has been the second-best player on the court for the Heels in the month of January — while he didn’t score in double-digits against Pitt, he still scored nine points, pulled down six boards, and had a 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

To be clear: it sounds like RJ Davis is still day-to-day, but if he doesn’t play against Pitt, things are looking really good for their showdown against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Let’s just hope nothing else crazy happens before then.