UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch

After spending most of December playing fairly well, the North Carolina Tar Heels ended 2022 with a bit of a whimper as they couldn’t hold onto a lead against Pitt and took their fifth loss of the season. Now after doing a bunch of good work to seemingly get back on track, now they have to do it again.

They can start that tonight with a matchup against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons will head to Chapel Hill tonight for the first of two games between the two teams this season. Wake won the only two meeting last season, which occurred before UNC truly started to turn things around.

So far this season, Wake is 10-4 and 2-1 in ACC play. They ended 2022 on a high note, including knocking off Duke in Winston-Salem back on December 20th. It should be an interesting matchup tonight.

If you’re not going to be in the Dean Dome, here’s what you need to know on how to catch the action.