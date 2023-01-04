UNC Basketball: Wake Forest Game Thread

UNC did not end 2022 on the best note. They blew a game they had a healthy lead in against Pitt on the road just before New Year’s Eve. The loss sent Carolina to 1-2 in the early going of ACC play so far.

They have a chance to at least even up their conference record tonight when they welcome Wake Forest to Chapel Hill for a late weekday tipoff. The Demon Deacons are coming in having won back-to-back games against Duke and Virginia Tech. As good as those wins look, they have lost Rutgers, LSU, Clemson, and Loyola Marymount this year. Each of those losses happened away from Winston-Salem.

The Tar Heels still need to find the killer instinct to be able to close out games, particularly when they are close. It’s fine and good to build a lead, but only if you can keep it. Hopefully that’s their New Year’s resolution.

