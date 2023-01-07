UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

Carolina looks to keep its streaky season going with back-to-back home wins. After a furious second half (and a career-high scoring from Leaky Black!) the Tar Heels put away Wake Forest 88-79. Notre Dame comes to town winless in ACC play (0-4) and fresh off a 70-63 loss at Boston College. The Irish have been a bugaboo to Carolina in recent years, but at home, the Heels really ought to stomp them.
UNC lost its only match-up against Notre Dame last season. This year, we play the Irish home and away.
Make sure that you don’t party too hard on Friday night, this is an early tip-off! For the good folks at the Hawaii Carolina Club (Aloha Tar Heel Ohana!), Buffalo Wild Wings at Ala Moana will NOT be open at 5:30am, so you’ll just have to watch at home.
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Location: Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC
- TV: ESPN2 with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 371. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In.
- Streaming: ESPN2 broadcast can be seen on the Watch ESPN app
- Line: UNC -12.5
Loading comments...