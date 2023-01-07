UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

Carolina looks to keep its streaky season going with back-to-back home wins. After a furious second half (and a career-high scoring from Leaky Black!) the Tar Heels put away Wake Forest 88-79. Notre Dame comes to town winless in ACC play (0-4) and fresh off a 70-63 loss at Boston College. The Irish have been a bugaboo to Carolina in recent years, but at home, the Heels really ought to stomp them.

UNC lost its only match-up against Notre Dame last season. This year, we play the Irish home and away.

Make sure that you don’t party too hard on Friday night, this is an early tip-off! For the good folks at the Hawaii Carolina Club (Aloha Tar Heel Ohana!), Buffalo Wild Wings at Ala Moana will NOT be open at 5:30am, so you’ll just have to watch at home.