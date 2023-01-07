UNC Basketball: Notre Dame Game Thread

UNC fans definitely didn’t get to sleep in long this morning. The 11:30 tipoff against Notre Dame is certainly an early one. Carolina comes into the matinee after showing some toughness in their win over Wake Forest in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. So far this season, the Tar Heels are undefeated at home.

Today they’ll have to contend with Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish squad. The Irish are 0-4 in the ACC with losses to Syracuse, Florida State, Miami, and Boston College. They are tied with Louisville in the basement of the conference.

So while things are down pretty tremendously in South Bend, Carolina is trying to work their way out of the middle of the pack. The loss to Pitt doesn’t look awful in this moment, but that loss to Virginia Tech is looking pretty rough with the Hokies off to a 1-3 start in the ACC.

As always, we’ll be back with a complete roundup of the happenings after the game. Until then...

Go Heels!