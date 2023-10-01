UNC Football: Your Drake Maye Super-Fan Playlist

Drake Maye may not be the Heisman frontrunner we hoped for (yet), with some questionable decision-making and less-than-perfect performances. Still, you can’t complain too much as the Tar Heels are at 4-0 for the first time in 26 years, the offense averaging over 35 points per game, and Drake reminding us just how special he is in the game against Pitt. He dropped multiple dimes including off of a flea-flicker and that left-handed TD improvisation that drew Pat Mahomes comparisons from the announcers calling the game.

Carolina hasn’t always had the greatest QB’s that often, but we’ve been blessed lately with the likes of Marquise Williams, Mitch Trubisky, Sam Howell, and now Drake Maye. I’ve heard the criticisms and the thoughts of impending disappointment, but I’ve decided I’m just going to enjoy the ride this season and revel in the fact that we’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

In honor of the strong start and since we’re in a bye week break, here’s a Drake Maye playlist to get you psyched for the upcoming contest with Syracuse:

Danny McCarthy - Silver Scrapes

This banger is a mainstay on ESPN’s College Gameday as a rejoin track. A perfect intro to your playlist and to get you in the football mood.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thjagcdo4Bw

Trick Daddy - Let’s Go (ft. Twista & Lil Jon)

Self-explanatory. Get hype! The ultimate early 2000’s jam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcrmyKSIZ2s

Lil Wayne - Right Above It (ft. Drake)

The theme song from the great HBO show Ballers and Drake is, well, a baller. Plus it features DRAKE.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLnwlY1kNM0

*NSYNC - It’s Gonna Be Maye

Ok, I know. This joke is old but I couldn’t resist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQMlWwIXg3M

My Morning Jacket - I’m A-Maye-zed

Watching a great QB is like watching a great three-point shooter on the hardcourt. Precision, accuracy, anticipation, and timing all coming together for that perfect, exhilarating moment. Amazing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlbGo0AbDwc

Foo Fighters - My Hero

For the super-fans. Like me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqWRaAF6_WY

Joe Esposito - You’re the Best Around

Classic 80’s pop rock from The Karate Kid’s tournament montage. If Mack is Mr. Miyagi Drake is his Daniel-san. Banzai!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p44G0U4sLCE

AC/DC - Stormy Maye Day

No hype mix would be complete without an AC/DC track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQDzUHsjDWM

Guster - I Spy (Maye Parade)

One of the most underrated bands that you’ve probably never heard of with the coolest bongo drummer of all time. Multiple mentions of the Maye parade and also you gotta put a spy on Drake or he’ll make you pay on the ground.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeHcPt4-LGY

DJ Snake - Run It (ft. Rick Ross & Rich Brian)

Think you’ve got a shutdown secondary? That’s cool. My man will just Run It. Also, I will never forget this song as the Heels Final Four opener before we beat up on those dudes from Durham!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXOESyNOJhQ

Mark Safan - Win in the End

Clutch plays. Thankfully the Heels haven’t had too many nailbiters like last season (knock on wood) but there’s no one I’d rather have under center when the game is on the line. Another 80’s classic; this one from Teen Wolf.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9jEq0cfHjw

A Tribe Called Quest - Award Tour

Heisman? ACC POY? Bring on the accolades!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P800UWoE9xs

Wings - Maye-be I’m A-Maye-zed

Not only does this Paul McCartney ballad have Maye in the title twice, it’s an apt description of the feeling of watching some of the plays our lad makes. Did I mention that left-handed TD pass?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdDPR8GzXy8

Enya - Maye it Be

My best friend always used to say I ruined the mixtape with a slow song at the end, so why should this one be any different? We conclude with this Enya epic that had grown men around the world crying at the end of Fellowship of the Ring. It may bring a tear to your eye. Or it may just put you to sleep.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nt3Ggo1CE3g

There you have it. Hopefully you are inspired and ready to enjoy the rest of the show. Did I leave any Maye-related songs off the list? Let us know in the comments. And Beat ‘Cuse!