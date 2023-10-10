ACC Power Rankings: Week Six

Through another week of football in the ACC, the conference looks as wide open as ever. Florida State keeps winning but they don’t look invincible and Clemson remains in the middle of the pack. Meanwhile, North Carolina and Louisville picked up solid wins to continue their respective undefeated seasons. Without further ado, here are your week 6 ACC power rankings:

1. Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

Last week: 39-17 win over Virginia Tech

After two straight close road wins against Boston College and Clemson, FSU returned home to put together a dominating performance against the Hokies. While they haven’t done anything to justify losing the top spot, this ACC is as wide open as it’s been in a while. It will be interesting to see how the Noles fare against a Syracuse team that the Tar Heels just eviscerated.

This week: Saturday vs. Syracuse

2. North Carolina (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

Last week: 40-7 win over Syracuse

If you’re a Carolina fan, this past Saturday was probably one of the most enjoyable days of football you’ve had in a while. Not only did Tez Walker finally get to make his UNC debut, but the Heels were clicking on both sides of the ball as well as they have all season. Drake Maye turned in a Heisman-level performance as the defense held a team averaging 38.2 points per game to just seven. Though they remain at two, the Heels are shortening the distance to that top spot.

This week: Saturday vs. Miami

3. Louisville (6-0, 3-0 ACC)

Last week: 33-20 win over Notre Dame

Louisville had perhaps the most impressive showing of the weekend with a convincing victory over the Irish. Though they still have things left to prove, we at least know now that the Cardinals’ perfect start is no fluke after two consecutive solid wins.

This week: Saturday at Pitt

4. Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC)

Last week: Bye

The Blue Devils stayed put while on a bye week. Though they put up a good fight against Notre Dame a couple Saturdays ago, they’ll look to get back in the win column at home against NC State.

This week: Saturday vs. NC State

5. Miami (4-1, 0-1 ACC)

Last week: 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech

After some wildly questionable coaching down the stretch, the Hurricanes suffered a devastating loss to Georgia Tech in the final seconds. While demoralizing, Miami has no time to ruminate as they travel to Chapel Hill in what becomes an even more important game for them.

This week: Saturday at North Carolina

6. Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC)

Last week: 17-12 win over Wake Forest

It wasn’t the prettiest, but Clemson got the job done against the Demon Deacons. The offense has been inconsistent but Dabo Swinney still has one of the more talented groups in the country. They’ll have the week off to regroup for the second half of the season.

This week: Bye

7. NC State (4-2, 1-1 ACC)

Last week: 48-41 win over Marshall

They managed to escape with a win, but the Wolfpack struggled to put away Marshall in what turned into a shootout. With both of their two losses having come against ranked opponents, NC State will try to secure a ranked win against the Blue Devils.

This week: Saturday at Duke

8. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2 ACC)

Last week: 40-7 loss to North Carolina

Very little went right for the Orange on Saturday as they got throttled by the Tar Heels. Coming off two consecutive losses, the road doesn’t get any easier for Cuse as they travel to take on FSU.

This week: Saturday at Florida State

9. Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2 ACC)

Last week: 17-12 loss to Clemson

They technically hung around but Wake Forest never really had the offense to threaten Clemson. Another team coming off two losses after starting undefeated, Virginia Tech offers a good opportunity to get back on track.

This week: Saturday at Virginia Tech

10. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC)

Last week: 23-20 win over Miami

Georgia Tech was gift-wrapped the football in a game that was already won by Miami. Still, they had to execute offensively after the miscue to come up with the victory. Given the nature of the game and the rest of the Yellow Jackets’ resume, they remain at 10.

This week: Bye

11. Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Last week: 27-24 win over Army

The Eagles came away with a hard-fought victory over Army on Saturday. They have the week off before trying to even up their ACC record at Georgia Tech.

This week: Bye

12. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC)

Last week: 39-17 loss to Florida State

The Hokies got down early to the Seminoles and weren’t able to fully recover. Despite a 2-4 record, they’ll have a chance to go above .500 on Saturday against Wake.

This week: Saturday vs. Wake Forest

13. Pittsburgh (1-4, 0-2 ACC)

Last week: Bye

This is not the Pittsburgh defense we’re accustomed to seeing, and things haven’t been any better on the other side of the ball. After a much-needed bye week, the Panthers will look to spoil Louisville’s perfect season.

This week: Saturday vs. Louisville

14. Virginia (1-5, 0-2 ACC)

Last week: 27-13 win over William and Mary

The Cavaliers finally got their first win of the season this past Saturday against William and Mary. Given what the rest of their schedule looks like, it could be their last.

This week: Bye