UNC Basketball: How to Watch Live Action with Hubert Davis

When the calendar flips to October, the return of Carolina to the hardwood is on the horizon. The focus may be on a different team this weekend in Chapel Hill, but do not forget about the next installment of one of UNC Basketball’s best traditions.

The unofficial debut of the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball team will take place tonight at ‘Live Action With Carolina Basketball.’ Formerly known as Late Night, this event is an exciting sneak peek into what may come of this approaching basketball season.

Doors of the Dean E. Smith Center will open at 5:30 PM, with the festivities beginning at 7:00 PM. Admission is free, and seating is first come, first serve

What to expect:

Both Tar Heel squads will be introduced to the fans in attendance with a fun twist. Special effects, props, music, dancing, and more will create a memorable experience for the players and the crowd, as some will hear their names announced in the Dean Dome for the first time. In years past, we have seen skits, team routines, and all sorts of acts to engage with the environment and get people excited about the makeup of the squad.

Following the rowdy team antics are the annual Blue vs. White team scrimmages. Here, we can grab early looks at team cohesion, new faces, and occasional highlight plays that awe the crowd. Who else is excited to see Elliot Cadeau in Carolina Blue?

All that to say, it’s a fun time to see the on and off-the-court personalities of the players. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Just when you think you are entrenched in football season, a night like this seems to bring you to peak excitement for some hoops.

How to watch:

If you cannot make it to Chapel Hill but want to check it out, Live Action will be streamed live on the ESPN App.

Details, updates, and information on parking can be found on UNC Basketball’s social media as tip-off comes closer.