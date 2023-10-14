UNC vs. Miami: How to Watch

Later tonight, the #12 Tar Heels will take on the #25 Miami Hurricanes at Kenan Stadium. Three of the last four games between these two teams were decided by just three points, and the Heels are currently on a four-game win streak against the Hurricanes. It’s a wonder that there’s not as much rivalry talk behind this game as there probably should be at this point, especially since UNC has prevented the U from being back numerous times. Will the Hurricanes be able to upset the Heels and ruin their perfect record? We’ll find out soon.

One could argue that the main storyline of tonight’s game is whether or not Miami has learned some lessons from their horrible loss to Georgia Tech. While the Yellow Jackets deserve a lot of credit, the Canes shot themselves in the feet time and time again, which eventually led to one of the most unnecessary fumbles I’ve ever seen in my life. The Hurricanes are better than what they showed last weekend, and I’m sure that’s what Mack Brown has been preaching all week long in preparation for this matchup. Resist the urge to “play down,” and perhaps we can keep this undefeated train going.

For those of you who were unable to get tickets to tonight's game, here’s how you can watch/stream/listen to all of the action.