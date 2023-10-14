UNC Football: Miami Game Thread

Tonight’s game between UNC and Miami was very nearly a battle of undefeated teams in the ACC. The Hurricanes failed to take a knee to close out Georgia Tech, and the rest, well, you know. Even still, both Miami and UNC come into the game ranked in the top 25. Carolina is looking to stay undefeated while the Hurricanes look to shake off the shame of what happened a week ago.

These teams are statistically pretty even to this point in the season. UNC is averaging more yards through the air, Miami is averaging more yards on the ground. UNC has allowed more yards per game to their opponents, but they’ve had the offense to back it up.

It has been great to see various units step up in different games and dominate for the Tar Heels this season. Sometimes it’s the offense carrying the load, but they’ve also been able to rely on their defense a little too. A very welcome change from previous seasons.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!