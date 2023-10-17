ACC Power Rankings: Week Seven

This past week saw the ACC have one of the biggest matchups of the week, and it featured our own North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC played host to Miami in a battle of ranked teams, and was nearly a battle of undefeated, if not for one insane moment. Carolina came out with a very nice victory, moving to 6-0.

Elsewhere in the ACC, several teams had byes, but there was some other intriguing action. Let’s take a look at things after this past weekend.

1. Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Syracuse 41-3

Thanks to a blowout win over the Orange, FSU remained unbeaten this past weekend. Their LSU win at the start of the season doesn’t look as impressive as it did at the time, but the Seminoles have still mostly looked like the team to beat in the conference

This Week: Saturday vs. Duke

2. North Carolina (6-0, 3-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Miami 41-31

The third quarter against Miami was arguably the best UNC have played this season, as they passed that test. If the Heels can handle business over the next couple weeks, they have a chance to go into a tough final stretch in contention for the conference title and more.

This Week: Saturday vs. Virginia

3. Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat NC State 24-3

The Blue Devils bounced back from their Notre Dame loss with a win over State, remaining unbeaten in conference play. Three of their next four games are against currently ranked teams, so things are about to get tougher, but Duke has been very solid this season.

This Week: Saturday at Florida State

4. Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Pitt 38-21

Was not expecting that! The Cardinals took a very odd loss to Pitt over the weekend, ending their undefeated season in a let down spot after a win over Notre Dame.

This Week: Bye

5. Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

The Tigers had the weekend off, as they prepare for a decently tough stretch run.

This Week: Saturday at Miami

6. Miami (4-2, 0-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to North Carolina 41-31

They’re still winless in ACC play thanks to the stupidity of the Georgia Tech loss, the Hurricanes are a perfectly fine team, no more, no less. Being a worse team than UNC isn’t a bad thing, but it’s probably not what Miami fans want.

This Week: Saturday vs. Clemson

7. Syracuse (4-3, 0-3 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Florida State 41-3

The Orange are now on a three-game losing streak after a 4-0 start, but none of those losses are that bad, coming to Clemson, UNC, and FSU.

This Week: Bye

8. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

After the miracle win over Miami, the Yellow Jackets weren’t in action this past week.

This Week: Saturday vs. Boston College

9. NC State (4-3, 1-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Duke 24-3

State are above .500 and still in the running for go bowling and putting up a perfectly okay season, but they really don’t have any impressive wins.

This Week: Bye

10. Pitt (2-4, 1-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Louisville 38-21

The Panthers victory over Louisville is arguably the strangest one of the season so far. They beat an unbeaten team having moved their original starting quarterback to a whole different position. They still don’t seem like a great team, but hey, that was a good win.

This Week: Saturday at Wake Forest

11. Virginia Tech (3-4, 2-1 ACC)

Last Week: beat Wake Forest 30-13

The Hokies haven’t been especially impressive this season, but a win over Wake is a perfectly solid one.

This Week: Bye

12. Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Virginia Tech 30-13

I’m really unsure of what to do with this Wake Forest. A 3-3 record isn’t horrific, but they don’t have any truly great wins and their schedule isn’t getting easier.

This Week: Saturday vs. Pitt

13. Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

BC were another team that had a bye over the weekend.

This Week: Saturday at Georgia Tech

14. Virginia (1-5, 0-2 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

This past week was arguably the best UVA has looked this season. In related news, they didn’t play this past week.

This Week: Saturday at North Carolina