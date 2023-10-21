UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

The Virginia Cavaliers are in town to see if they can end the Tar Heels’ undefeated run. As Carolina fans, there really isn’t a lot of meat to this game: the Heels are the better team, and they will be battling against making back-breaking mistakes more so than anything. Does that mean that the Heels can fall asleep against this Cavaliers team? Well, that’s the sneaky thing: in their first two ACC games, Virginia only lost by six points total. They are far from the best team in the country, but they’re not the worst either, and that’s something that I’m sure Mack Brown has been preaching all week.

Looking a head, this is actually one of three remaining home games for the Tar Heels. Next week they will travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech before coming home to take on Campbell and Duke to finish out their stay in Kenan Stadium. After that, the Heels will have to take on Clemson and NC State in back-to-back road games, which sounded worse before Clemson fell out of the AP rankings and we found out that NC State really doesn’t have a stable quarterback situation. Does that mean they have a good chance of going undefeated? Sure, but it also means that there’s a lot of room to finally lose that one ridiculous game that the team typically loses every season. Yes, I’m looking your way, Yellow Jackets.

I digress, what matters right now is taking care of business against UVA. Here is how you can watch this evening’s game.