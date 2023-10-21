UNC Football: Virginia Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels won their biggest game of the season last week when they hosted then 25th-ranked Miami and beat them soundly. That win got them into the AP Poll’s top ten for the first time in a while, and now they’ll take on a Virginia team that finally got their first win of the season against William & Mary after starting the season 0-5.

The Cavaliers have been competitive in the two ACC games they’ve played so far, albeit against two of the conference’s lesser teams this year. They’ve had flashes of very good quarterback play from transfer Tony Muskett and freshman Anthony Colandrea and wide receiver Malik Washington is a legit stud, but Virginia haven’t really been able to put together a complete game as of yet. That doesn’t mean they can’t, though; Virginia is far from a hapless opponent.

UNC will look to maintain the trend of complementary football that’s gotten them off to one of the best starts in program history as they finish off a three-game homestand.

