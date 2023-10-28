UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Atlanta in what will be the biggest test for this team so far this season.

Carolina is fighting history and expectations Saturday night.

The Tar Heels are 7-14 in Atlanta since Georgia Tech joined the conference. And that triple option gave them fits during that eight-game losing streak in Bobby Dodd Stadium from 1999 to 2013.

Currently, UNC is on a two-game losing streak to GT. Much like last week’s loss at home to Virginia, last season’s game versus the Yellow Jackets was a similar letdown.

That loss started the tailspin for Carolina’s 2022 season.

Tonight’s game will test the character of this team. Can they regain the form of a top-ten squad, or will the pressure of history and expectations crack this team?

The Heels are favored by 12 points, with the line shifting one point from opening at 11.

Carolina will wear blue helmets with white jerseys and britches:

Here’s how to catch the action: