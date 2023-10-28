UNC Football: Georgia Tech Game Thread

Last week was horribly disappointing for a UNC football team that was top 10 in the country and a 20+ point favorite. Unfortunately, coming up small in games they should win has been a bit of a hallmark of the program.

All that Carolina can do to rinse the stench of last week out of their mouths is turn the page and exorcise the demons that have plagued them in Atlanta. The Tar Heels’ record against the Yellow Jackets on the road is certainly befitting of spooky season, and they really cannot afford to have history repeat itself tonight.

Hopefully all involved learned important lessons from last week. Mack Brown fell on his sword in the press conference following the embarrassing loss to Virginia, but it’s one thing to say it — you have to actually do it for all that mea culpa to mean anything of value.

If UNC wants to remain any kind of relevant in the college football picture this year, they have to win tonight.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!