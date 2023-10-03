ACC Power Rankings: Week Five

While not too many high ranked teams lost this past weekend in college football, it was still a bit of a chaotic one. Several of them had close calls and played in some wild games. With one very notable exception, that chaos didn’t really extend to the ACC. Several of the teams atop the conference had bye weeks, including our very own North Carolina Tar Heels.

Now that the dust has settled after the weekend, let’s see how the ACC is shaping up.

1. Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

FSU had the weekend off, but no one who played did anything to take away their top spot in the power rankings.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech

2. North Carolina (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

Carolina also had a bye and held onto their spot just behind the Noles.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Syracuse

3. Miami (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

Yet another team that got the weekend off. The Hurricanes are the only team that still have yet to play an ACC game, but they’re about to play some biggies in the next month and change.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Georgia Tech

4. Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Notre Dame 21-14

They lost in the end, but the Blue Devils put in a fairly valiant performance against Notre Dame, and don’t drop too far despite the defeat. However, quarterback Riley Leonard did get hurt at the end of the game, and his status could have a big impact on where their ranking goes from here.

Next Week: Bye

5. Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat NC State 13-10

The Cardinals’ revival under first year coach Jeff Brohm continues, as they beat NC State to get to the cusp of bowl eligibility. In the actual standings, they currently top the conference as the only team with three ACC wins so far.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Notre Dame

6. Clemson (3-2, 1-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Syracuse 31-14

Over the last couple weeks, the Tigers have started to resemble a competent team, and that included a win over previously unbeaten Syracuse on Saturday.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Wake Forest

7. Syracuse (4-1, 0-1 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Clemson 31-14

The Orange fell from the list of unbeatens last week, but dropping one to an at least solid Clemson team isn’t season-ruining. We’ll get a good look at them when they play UNC this coming week.

Next Week: Saturday at North Carolina

8. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC)

Last Week: Bye

Wake’s record isn’t too bad, but they do have a decently tough road ahead them over the rest of the season.

Next Week: Saturday at Clemson

9. NC State (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Louisville 13-10

It may not be what they want, but State’s record is still mostly fine. However, they still have yet to beat a truly good team and after this coming weekend, they have a couple of good teams coming up.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Marshall

10. Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Bowling Green 38-27

GT has a very bizarre résumé on the season. They just beat a seemingly solid Wake Forest team and then turned around and lost to Bowling Green from the MAC.

Next Week: Saturday at Miami

11. Boston College (2-3, 1-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Virginia 27-24

The Eagles rallied past UVA over the weekend, despite going into halftime down 21-7.

Next Week: Saturday ay Army

12. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Pitt 38-21

Tech showed a bit of something on Saturday, as they beat Pitt to climb out of the power rankings basement.

Next Week: Saturday at Florida State

13. Pitt (1-4, 0-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Virginia Tech 38-21

Oh dear, Pitt.

Next Week: Bye

14. Virginia (0-5, 0-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Boston College 27-24

If the Cavaliers can’t beat their FCS opponent this weekend, it is, uh, tough to find a win for them after that.

Next Week: Saturday vs. William & Mary