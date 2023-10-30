AP Top 25: Week Ten

Well, that was yet another weekend to forget for North Carolina Tar Heels football. For the second consecutive week, they took a loss to a team they—theoretically—had a sizeable advantage on, as they fell in Atlanta to Georgia Tech. Luckily for them, they weren’t the only team to suffer a notable upset on Saturday.

Elsewhere in college football, Oklahoma took their first loss of the season, as they got the field stormed on them in a road loss at Kansas. In the late night shift, Oregon State was upset at the hands of Arizona as the Pac 12 continues to eat itself alive. Most of the teams at the top of the rankings handled their business, but there was some carnage.

With another weekend of action in the books, let’s check in on where things stand in the newest AP Top 25 rankings.

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Well...about that. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but a second consecutive UNC loss in a game where they went in as a sizeable favorite has knocked the Tar Heels out of the Top 25. They still got some votes and are the second team out of the rankings, but they’re a ways back of #25 Kansas State.

Biggest Winners

As one so-called “basketball school” in UNC exits the poll, a new one rejoined it. After beating Oklahoma in a field-storming upset on Saturday, Kansas are in at #22. Their cross-state rival Kansas State have also cracked the rankings after an otherwise quiet week as far as teams moving up goes.

Biggest Losers

Well, in turns of spots, congrats to the Tar Heels, as they hold that dubious honor for this week. Besides them, Oklahoma, Oregon State, and Utah also took decent sized drops of four, five, and five spots respectively.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

SEC: 6

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 3

ACC: 2

AAC: 1

Independent: 1

Mountain West: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#25 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) at #7 Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX

#14 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at #1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on CBS

#23 James Madison (8-0, 5-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State (6-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN2

#5 Washington (8-0, 5-0 Pac 12) at #24 USC (7-2, 5-1 Pac 12) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

#13 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) at #8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) - Saturday 7:45 PM ET on CBS

Coaches Poll